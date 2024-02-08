Pakistan is on edge as it goes to polls

A day before elections in Pakistan, at least 22 people were killed and two dozen injured in bomb blasts on Wednesday in its troubled Balochistan province, heightening tensions in a country already on the edge. Thursday’s election will be crucial to put a mandate-equipped government in place after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022 through a vote of no-confidence that he alleged was engineered by the country’s all-powerful military on a nudge from the US.