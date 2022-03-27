Pakistani prospects

Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits, and those who call the shots, be it in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, must introspect. Its prospects of prosperity have long been hurt by its proxy wars, most glaringly in Kashmir, where terrorist actions lit fires that caused ruptures in India. Such violence harms not just Indian interests, sometimes worsening a social cleavage and straining our efforts to rise above it. It burdens Pakistan with an arms race it simply can’t win, straps its economy down and keeps its people in poverty. Whoever they be, its policy shapers must weigh the costs of its relentless hostility to this region’s emergent economic engine. Pakistan needs to think win-win. And prioritize peace.