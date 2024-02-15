Pakistan's new government may be a compromise deal

The dense fog over the path to government formation in Pakistan appears to be lifting. Two major political parties—Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party—have reportedly agreed to join hands with Imran Khan-backed independent candidates to form the next government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Surprising as Shehbaz Sharif’s elevation over his brother might be, it may be a compromise option designed for a more equitable sharing of power. With the top post not going to a heavyweight, coalition partners may have greater comfort working with one another. Internal squabbles, however, could lend instability to the coalition if its constituents’ interests were to clash.

As it is, the two big parties have had to eat humble pie after Pakistan’s electorate threw up a split verdict, leaving them no choice but to put their rivalry aside and join hands. But then, maybe that’s exactly what the Pakistan army wants. A weak government would enable it to keep its control intact and even take charge if the administration strays from its guided path.