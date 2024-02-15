Pakistan's new government may be a compromise deal
Summary
- Could Shehbaz Sharif be its next PM? Perhaps it could keep internal squabbles down and give the army a grip on Pakistani public affairs.
The dense fog over the path to government formation in Pakistan appears to be lifting. Two major political parties—Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party—have reportedly agreed to join hands with Imran Khan-backed independent candidates to form the next government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif.