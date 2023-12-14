Parliament security breach: Risk exposure
Summary
- The intrusion into the Lok Sabha warrants a full investigation and thorough security review of the country’s apex legislative body that only recently adopted new premises.
Amid the Winter Session of Parliament, two people were detained for their intrusion into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday. A live broadcast of it had a man jumping from one table to another and running towards the Speaker’s chair. Another man leapt down from the visitor’s gallery, just as his co-intruder probably did, and sprayed what looked like yellow smoke in the hall. The Delhi Police also nabbed a duo outside for protesting with a colourful gas.