Parliament security breach: Risk exposure

Amid the Winter Session of Parliament, two people were detained for their intrusion into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday. A live broadcast of it had a man jumping from one table to another and running towards the Speaker’s chair. Another man leapt down from the visitor’s gallery, just as his co-intruder probably did, and sprayed what looked like yellow smoke in the hall. The Delhi Police also nabbed a duo outside for protesting with a colourful gas.