The covid pandemic seems to have caused a small upheaval in the global appeal of passports. According to the Henley Passport Index, Asian countries now top the charts, with travel documents issued by Japan, Singapore and South Korea occupying the first three positions. The top slots were dominated by European issuers all these years, while Asian passports barely made it to the top 10 until some years ago.

Today, the UK is ranked sixth while the US is seventh. India is at No. 87 and China at No. 69. The Henley Index ranks passports by how easily they grant their holders access to other countries, and this post-covid ranking shake-up could reflect better covid control in richer parts of Asia even as much of Europe struggled with one wave of infections after another.

India’s low rank is on account of rather few countries offering Indians visa-free entry or visas on arrival. Just 60 nations reportedly have policies that readily allow us in, most of them not rich enough to worry about any economic refugees. While India’s emergence as a rapid-growth economy has been widely noted, welcome mats still largely elude us. Our diplomats should work on this.