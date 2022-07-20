Passport power1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Just 60 nations reportedly have policies that readily allow us in, most of them not rich enough to worry about any economic refugees.
The covid pandemic seems to have caused a small upheaval in the global appeal of passports. According to the Henley Passport Index, Asian countries now top the charts, with travel documents issued by Japan, Singapore and South Korea occupying the first three positions. The top slots were dominated by European issuers all these years, while Asian passports barely made it to the top 10 until some years ago.