Paytm dropped by Google: In the slips?

On Friday, fintech firm Paytm had to virtually ask its users not to panic. It tweeted that the Android version of its app was “temporarily unavailable" on Google’s Play Store for downloads or updates. “All your money is completely safe," it said. Earlier in the day, news had gotten around that Paytm’s main app for online payments had been dropped by Google, the big tech major which runs the interface that most of the world’s smartphone users depend on. Data, in that way, isn’t the “new oil", as touted, but perhaps the new oxygen. And even a hint of deprivation could alarm dependents. India’s top app that zips money around the net probably had to pre-empt an e-quivalent of a “bank run", or at least the urge for one.

Paytm was suspended, though, for “violation of play policies", stated Google, directing attention to a “clarification" of its app rules that had been issued earlier in the day, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket extravaganza that has big online gaming money riding on it, notably that of Dream11, its title sponsor that lets money be made off fantasy games. Paytm First Games, the fintech player’s own play for this sizzling fantasy market, hosted on its app, had recently signed up Sachin Tendulkar as its brand champ, with the cricket legend hailing it as a chance for fans to “don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making correct choices" on team selection and game plans.

Like Dream11 and its other rivals WinZO and MBL, which are not available on Play Store either, Paytm’s offering is positioned as a game of skill, not chance. This distinction is crucial under our law, for it marks a cash-reward game apart from plain old gambling, the stuff of our cricket scandals (and partly also what makes this “gentleman’s game" so big in India, some suspect). So far, Indian courts have held that fantasy wins were not gambles. Yet, it’s easy for such apps to slip across that thin line. So, are these games mostly about chance or skill? What level of randomness do their algorithms use? Google’s take would be interesting.

