People are in no hurry to get their own wheels

The figures are a disappointment, to say the least. Rajan Wadhera, president of SIAM, is reported to have said that it may take as many as four years for automobile sale volumes to reach the levels seen in the early part of 2018. This is especially worrying. A delayed recovery would bode poorly for India’s broader manufacturing sector and the economy as a whole. Perhaps the numbers for July will be better, given signs of a pick-up in economic activity. The expectation that seems to have fallen flat is that of people taking to personal vehicles in a big way to avoid corona exposure. Even if many more Indians would like their own set of wheels, they do not seem confident of being able to pay for it.