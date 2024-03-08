PF claim rejection rate of 34%: Why?

In a country that boasts of an elaborate identity platform in Aadhaar that serves as a basis for our much-vaunted digital public infrastructure, it’s hard to grasp why the rejection rate of final provident fund (PF) claims should rise from about 13% in 2017-18 to nearly 34% in 2022-23, as reported. This hit the spotlight after a retired man who waited nine years for his dues took his life in frustration last month.