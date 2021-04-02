Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Phone Pe irony

Phone Pe irony

Premium
Photo: Mint
1 min read . 12:00 AM IST Livemint

Phone Pe reported close to 1.3 billion transactions across its platforms last month. It’s India’s first player to cross the billion mark by volume on UPI

Digital transfers through unified payments interface (UPI) more than doubled over the past year, hitting 2.73 billion this March from 1.25 billion a year earlier, shows data from National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI). Separately, Phone Pe reported close to 1.3 billion transactions across its platforms last month. It’s India’s first player to cross the billion mark by volume on UPI, it said.

Digital transfers through unified payments interface (UPI) more than doubled over the past year, hitting 2.73 billion this March from 1.25 billion a year earlier, shows data from National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI). Separately, Phone Pe reported close to 1.3 billion transactions across its platforms last month. It’s India’s first player to cross the billion mark by volume on UPI, it said.

Such a feat, one would think, ought to be celebrated by any player. But Phone Pe might not be feeling all that celebratory. The two numbers for March suggest that it may have shot past the 30% volume cap that NPCI has placed on UPI market share for individual players, given its success as a UPI brand, though it has other services too. If so, it would have unenviable choices to make. Scaling back, for example, by turning customers away. Or acting in other ways that let a rival push ahead. The irony of a company falling victim to its own success won’t be lost on anyone. Bizarre as it is for a regulator to expect a business to restrict itself and, that too, in relation to its rivals, this is how regulation sometimes gets done, sadly. With good intensions, such as foiling a monopoly, yielding bad rules.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Such a feat, one would think, ought to be celebrated by any player. But Phone Pe might not be feeling all that celebratory. The two numbers for March suggest that it may have shot past the 30% volume cap that NPCI has placed on UPI market share for individual players, given its success as a UPI brand, though it has other services too. If so, it would have unenviable choices to make. Scaling back, for example, by turning customers away. Or acting in other ways that let a rival push ahead. The irony of a company falling victim to its own success won’t be lost on anyone. Bizarre as it is for a regulator to expect a business to restrict itself and, that too, in relation to its rivals, this is how regulation sometimes gets done, sadly. With good intensions, such as foiling a monopoly, yielding bad rules.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.