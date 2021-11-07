Pills of promise

Two new experimental pills for treating covid-19 have shown promise. One, by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is claimed to cut by half the risk of serious illness or death in patients with mild-to-moderate covid. The other, by Pfizer Inc, was found to reduce hospitalizations and mortality by 89% in high-risk patients, the pharmaceutical major said last week.

These therapies, if approved, would mark a significant leap over the current treatments in use. In the absence of drugs proven effective on covid, lines of therapy have emerged largely through trial-and-error by medical practitioners to see what works best. There has also been significant variation in the approaches taken, with the risk levels for patients unclear. These two new pills, therefore, could serve as game-changers. Effective treatment can reduce the burden on our health setup and reduce fatalities. Their wide adoption, however, would depend on how affordably they are priced, especially in low-income countries where low vaccine access has meant people remain at greater risk. Securing everyone in the world is a must to quell the pandemic, and how cheaply these pills are available will play a critical role in this.

