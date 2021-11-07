Pills of promise

These therapies, if approved, would mark a significant leap over the current treatments in use. In the absence of drugs proven effective on covid, lines of therapy have emerged largely through trial-and-error by medical practitioners to see what works best. There has also been significant variation in the approaches taken, with the risk levels for patients unclear. These two new pills, therefore, could serve as game-changers. Effective treatment can reduce the burden on our health setup and reduce fatalities. Their wide adoption, however, would depend on how affordably they are priced, especially in low-income countries where low vaccine access has meant people remain at greater risk. Securing everyone in the world is a must to quell the pandemic, and how cheaply these pills are available will play a critical role in this.