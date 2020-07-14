Pilot’s exit and Rajasthan’s turmoil

While Pilot’s sacking completes his exit from the Congress, this could also potentially destabilize Gehlot’s government. If Pilot is able to muster the support of a sufficient number of legislators, the Gehlot government could lose majority support in the assembly and may be forced to face a strength test. For now, however, the size of the Pilot camp remains unclear. The BJP, of course, would be sniffing an opportunity, and overtures to Pilot to join the party seem to have already been made. Beyond the immediate political implications, though, the turn of events points to deeper troubles within the Grand Old Party. The Congress seems to have failed in nurturing and rewarding young talent. Only recently, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined hands with the BJP to bring down Congress’s Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Now, with another young leader exiting, other young guns too could be forced to reassess their political future in the party.