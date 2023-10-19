Pixel promise
Though the level of value addition in cases like Apple may not be very high, the local ecosystem is expanding steadily and the cluster effect should kick in at some point to lure larger portions of supply chains.
Google has announced plans to make its smartphones in India, starting with its Pixel 8. These India-made devices are expected to start rolling out in 2024. Admittedly, the online search major’s handsets have been also-rans in a well contested market, so their manufacture here is unlikely to imply eye-popping production volume. Yet, it’s an endorsement of India as a chosen place for global companies to produce high-tech gizmos.