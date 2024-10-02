Mint Quick Edit | Slightly slower manufacturing isn’t a worry
Summary
- September saw manufacturing in India slow, according to the HSBC purchasing managers’ index for the sector, and global headwinds amid geopolitical tension could mean sub-7% GDP growth in 2024-25. But then, RBI may soon get space for a policy response.
September saw manufacturing activity in India slow, with the HSBC purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector, as compiled by S&P Global, declining to 56.5 from 57.5 in August. This was the weakest reading in eight months, but still comfortably above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.