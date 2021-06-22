Poorer, overall

While the Gini coefficient is widely used to track wealth distribution, its formula uses such large aggregations of people as data inputs that it simply lacks sensitivity to cases of a disproportionate share of it held by very few people. While this metric offers a useful overall picture in a broad sense, it also fails to adequately reflect changes in financial status if wealth levels at the bottom are negligible to begin with. So a tiny change recorded in that measure for 2020 should not be taken as an assurance that covid did not widen our gaps of well-being by much. Most evidence points to millions having been pushed into poverty, even as owners of corporate equity saw their net worth go up as stock markets boomed. Clearly, we need better statistical tools.

