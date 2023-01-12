Positive year-end1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:43 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Two data releases on Thursday offer cause for optimism about the economy. India’s retail inflation rate slipped to a 12-month-low of 5.7% in December, staying below the 6% upper bound of the central bank’s target range for the second straight month. Separate government data showed that industrial output grew a robust 7.1% from a year earlier in November, a sharp rebound from October’s 4.2% contraction. Though spectacular, the volatility inherent in this reading would make us wary of cheering prematurely. Yet, it is reassuring that other gauges, like the purchasing managers’ index, have also been showing an uptrend.