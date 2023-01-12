NEW DELHI : Two data releases on Thursday offer cause for optimism about the economy. India’s retail inflation rate slipped to a 12-month-low of 5.7% in December, staying below the 6% upper bound of the central bank’s target range for the second straight month. Separate government data showed that industrial output grew a robust 7.1% from a year earlier in November, a sharp rebound from October’s 4.2% contraction. Though spectacular, the volatility inherent in this reading would make us wary of cheering prematurely. Yet, it is reassuring that other gauges, like the purchasing managers’ index, have also been showing an uptrend.

Also, if retail inflation stays within the central bank’s 2-6% band without the threat of another flare-up, it could signal an end to its current rate-hiking cycle. That would help Indian businesses bracing for global headwinds as credit conditions tighten in the West and much of the world loses economic momentum. To be sure, India is expected to fare quite well in 2023-24. The World Bank forecast real growth of 6.6% for the Indian economy next fiscal year, though global output is expected to grow by just 1.7% in 2023.