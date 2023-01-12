Positive year-end

Also, if retail inflation stays within the central bank’s 2-6% band without the threat of another flare-up, it could signal an end to its current rate-hiking cycle. That would help Indian businesses bracing for global headwinds as credit conditions tighten in the West and much of the world loses economic momentum. To be sure, India is expected to fare quite well in 2023-24. The World Bank forecast real growth of 6.6% for the Indian economy next fiscal year, though global output is expected to grow by just 1.7% in 2023.