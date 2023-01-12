Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Positive year-end

Positive year-end

1 min read . 10:43 PM ISTLivemint
Photo: Reuters

Industrial output grew a robust 7.1% from a year earlier in November, a sharp rebound from October’s 4.2% contraction

NEW DELHI :Two data releases on Thursday offer cause for optimism about the economy. India’s retail inflation rate slipped to a 12-month-low of 5.7% in December, staying below the 6% upper bound of the central bank’s target range for the second straight month. Separate government data showed that industrial output grew a robust 7.1% from a year earlier in November, a sharp rebound from October’s 4.2% contraction. Though spectacular, the volatility inherent in this reading would make us wary of cheering prematurely. Yet, it is reassuring that other gauges, like the purchasing managers’ index, have also been showing an uptrend.

NEW DELHI :Two data releases on Thursday offer cause for optimism about the economy. India’s retail inflation rate slipped to a 12-month-low of 5.7% in December, staying below the 6% upper bound of the central bank’s target range for the second straight month. Separate government data showed that industrial output grew a robust 7.1% from a year earlier in November, a sharp rebound from October’s 4.2% contraction. Though spectacular, the volatility inherent in this reading would make us wary of cheering prematurely. Yet, it is reassuring that other gauges, like the purchasing managers’ index, have also been showing an uptrend.

Also, if retail inflation stays within the central bank’s 2-6% band without the threat of another flare-up, it could signal an end to its current rate-hiking cycle. That would help Indian businesses bracing for global headwinds as credit conditions tighten in the West and much of the world loses economic momentum. To be sure, India is expected to fare quite well in 2023-24. The World Bank forecast real growth of 6.6% for the Indian economy next fiscal year, though global output is expected to grow by just 1.7% in 2023.

Also, if retail inflation stays within the central bank’s 2-6% band without the threat of another flare-up, it could signal an end to its current rate-hiking cycle. That would help Indian businesses bracing for global headwinds as credit conditions tighten in the West and much of the world loses economic momentum. To be sure, India is expected to fare quite well in 2023-24. The World Bank forecast real growth of 6.6% for the Indian economy next fiscal year, though global output is expected to grow by just 1.7% in 2023.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP