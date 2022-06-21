Power of ideology

Are ideologically diverse coalitions in politics doomed to perpetual fragility? Israel looks headed for fresh polls after its Naftali Bennett-led government came apart. It was held together by Bennett’s rightist party and foreign minister Yair Lapid’s centrists, with support from others, including a leftish Arab party, and it cracked up over an issue sensitive to Israeli Arabs. Back home, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, formed by the left-of-centre Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in alliance with the right-wing Shiv Sena, has been wracked by the Hindutva loyalties of some Sena legislators who seem bent on breaking away to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

