Power tilt ahead: The NDA’s looking at a Rajya Sabha majority
Summary
- The BJP did better than expected in this round. A majority in both Houses would ease its legislative path.
Results declared on Tuesday for 15 seats in the Rajya Sabha representing Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win 10. More stunning was the cross-voting in its favour, particularly in Himachal. Six Congress legislators and three independents that this party was counting on voted in favour of the BJP’s Harsh Mahajan.