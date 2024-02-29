Power tilt ahead: The NDA’s looking at a Rajya Sabha majority

That gave him 34 votes to level the score with Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate whose presumptive tally had been 40. The tie led to a draw of lots in which the BJP candidate won. That was plain luck. But denuded support for the Congress raised the question of whether its state government in Shimla had lost its majority backing. We may not know unless it comes to a floor test, but there’s little doubt that the Congress is proving unable to retain the power it won in elections not long ago.

