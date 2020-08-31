Pranab Mukherjee shall be missed across India’s political spectrum

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday about three weeks after he underwent an emergency brain surgery. He was also found to have contracted covid. Mukherjee, 84, was among the country’s most senior politicians. He had been part of a succession of Congress governments, all the way from Indira Gandhi’s to Manmohan Singh’s, and was highly regarded across the political spectrum. Seen as an able administrator, Mukherjee was an astute leader, often considered his party’s crisis fighter-in-chief. During his long career, he held various ministries, including such high-profile ones as defence, external affairs and finance, before he became President of India in 2012 for a five-year term.

Though he was affiliated to the Congress for most of his career, he did fall out with the party once, leaving it to form one of his own. He later merged it with the grand old party. After he left the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he made it plain that he saw himself above party politics. This was among the reasons he reportedly gave for attending a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the political mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party and bête noire of the Congress, a visit that raised eyebrows in his former party for the kind words he had for the organization.

While in government, he was widely hailed for the role he played in getting the Indo-US nuclear deal through and earning India a rule-exemption from the Nuclear Suppliers Group. He also faced criticism. The retrospective tax he introduced as finance minister in Singh’s government stirred up a major controversy. But his critics will likely remember him most for his failure to withdraw a stimulus programme started in response to the global financial crisis a little over a decade ago. The fiscal overruns we saw in its wake, year after year, led to double-digit inflation and worse for India’s economy. It was only after P. Chidambaram took over the Union finance portfolio that the fisc began to be reined back in, but it was too late to fix the mess. Mukherjee’s tenure as India’s first citizen was far more successful, as politicians on either side of the political aisle will attest. His leadership will be widely missed.

