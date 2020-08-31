Pranab Mukherjee shall be missed across India’s political spectrum

While in government, he was widely hailed for the role he played in getting the Indo-US nuclear deal through and earning India a rule-exemption from the Nuclear Suppliers Group. He also faced criticism. The retrospective tax he introduced as finance minister in Singh’s government stirred up a major controversy. But his critics will likely remember him most for his failure to withdraw a stimulus programme started in response to the global financial crisis a little over a decade ago. The fiscal overruns we saw in its wake, year after year, led to double-digit inflation and worse for India’s economy. It was only after P. Chidambaram took over the Union finance portfolio that the fisc began to be reined back in, but it was too late to fix the mess. Mukherjee’s tenure as India’s first citizen was far more successful, as politicians on either side of the political aisle will attest. His leadership will be widely missed.