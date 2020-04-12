Opinion | Prepare for worse

On Sunday, the World Bank put out a forecast for India’s covid-hit economy in its South Asia Economic Focus report. Our growth, the Bank reckons, could slump to 1.5-2.8% this fiscal year. This, however, could turn out to be an overestimate should the country undergo a prolonged lockdown. Things look grim. Production has been severely disrupted, and a swift snap back to earlier form after the current curbs are lifted seems highly unlikely. Deep uncertainty over covid-19’s course means that projections get outdated quickly and, on current indications, we could even be staring at a contraction of output in 2020-21.

The reopening of the country is a must. The earlier, the better. But it can only be done gradually, place by place, and under stiff safety norms, if infections are not to flare up. This points to a scenario in which our economy might need heavy government support to log any growth at all. State aid should be in the shape of a big fiscal package, aimed squarely at relief for the vulnerable, be it people or businesses. This is likely to take ₹10 trillion or so. If money for it is found, Indians at large could yet be saved a lot of needless suffering in the period ahead.