Opinion | Prepare for worse

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 11:28 PM IST Livemint

Deep uncertainty over covid-19’s course means that projections get outdated quickly and, on current indications, we could even be staring at a contraction of output in 2020-21

On Sunday, the World Bank put out a forecast for India’s covid-hit economy in its South Asia Economic Focus report. Our growth, the Bank reckons, could slump to 1.5-2.8% this fiscal year. This, however, could turn out to be an overestimate should the country undergo a prolonged lockdown. Things look grim. Production has been severely disrupted, and a swift snap back to earlier form after the current curbs are lifted seems highly unlikely. Deep uncertainty over covid-19’s course means that projections get outdated quickly and, on current indications, we could even be staring at a contraction of output in 2020-21.

The reopening of the country is a must. The earlier, the better. But it can only be done gradually, place by place, and under stiff safety norms, if infections are not to flare up. This points to a scenario in which our economy might need heavy government support to log any growth at all. State aid should be in the shape of a big fiscal package, aimed squarely at relief for the vulnerable, be it people or businesses. This is likely to take 10 trillion or so. If money for it is found, Indians at large could yet be saved a lot of needless suffering in the period ahead.

