Pre-poll GenAI worry: India lays down rules
Summary
- The government has issued an advisory with rules for AI companies and their offerings. Deepfakes are an electoral season worry and Gemini’s scandalous output hasn’t helped.
The government has mandated that platforms and intermediaries equipped with AI and generative AI capabilities that enable the creation of deepfakes must obtain its approval before they offer services in India. Platforms have also been asked to label themselves as “under testing" and make explicit to users the potential failures this technology is prone to.