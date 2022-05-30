Pride in unicorns

Indeed, our unicorn boom makes the country proud and speaks of opportunity. However, a global gush of funds, thanks to ultra-loose monetary policies run by central banks in response to the covid pandemic, has resulted in much over-valuation too. The real test will come now, as monetary conditions tighten and performance pressure mounts on venture capital picks. The business revenue, job creation and tax yield of prized startups must rise sharply from here onwards to justify both the investments made by private entities and the public pride invested in them. A large proportion of the 100 are only fledgling successes.