Probe closely

Every privilege misused by those we entrust our money to risks hurting the confidence of countless investors, many of whom might be investing in mutual funds for the first time. Investments in mutual funds have cooled off lately, but this may be largely because of the market uncertainty that today’s economic conditions engender. In general, the asset management industry is well-regulated and has not been a haven for scamsters. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, which is probing the Axis case, will have to check if gaps in regulation need to be plugged. The scope for insiders making a quick buck by using the knowledge that is not yet in the public domain may be hard to weed out, but the temptation may need more oversight and stiffer penal deterrents. First, let’s have a thorough investigation.