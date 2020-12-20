Probe the charges

India’s Financial Intelligence Unit has imposed a ₹9.6 million fine on online payment gateway PayPal for violating the law against money laundering, “concealing" suspect financial transactions, and abetting the “disintegration" of our financial system. While it’s possible for transactions to slip past such a service’s compliance filters, to the extent that these exist, the two latter charges are clearly of wilful wrongdoing. And given PayPal’s global prominence, they are both intriguing and of eyebrow-raising gravity.

The case sprang from the company’s failure to register itself in India as a “reporting entity", which would have made it liable to keep a record of all transactions and report suspicious ones. In its defence, PayPal had cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines to contend that since it operated only as a payment intermediary, it didn’t fit the definition of a reporting entity. This hints at a possible grey area in Indian law and a resultant divergence in interpretation of rules between the company and the authorities. Ideally, an in-depth probe of the allegations should be done by a separate agency. And if any legal ambiguity is spotted, it must be sorted out promptly.

