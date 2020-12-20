Probe the charges

The case sprang from the company’s failure to register itself in India as a “reporting entity", which would have made it liable to keep a record of all transactions and report suspicious ones. In its defence, PayPal had cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines to contend that since it operated only as a payment intermediary, it didn’t fit the definition of a reporting entity. This hints at a possible grey area in Indian law and a resultant divergence in interpretation of rules between the company and the authorities. Ideally, an in-depth probe of the allegations should be done by a separate agency. And if any legal ambiguity is spotted, it must be sorted out promptly.