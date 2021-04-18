Provident fund parity

Convergence is in order. Crucially, this ought to be done by lifting PPF rates to the EPF level, not the other way round. With inflation elevated and threatening to rise, long-term savers need rates of interest that are comfortably positive. If the interest paid is less than the rate at which the rupee loses its purchasing power, then savers end up with shrunken deposits in real terms. Bank depositors can bear this if it's just for short periods, but all retirement savers should be spared such financial repression, and by at least 3 percentage points. The irony is, raising the PPF rate could draw money away from banks.