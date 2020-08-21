Public interest in Ruchi Soya

What explains the spectacular rise of Ruchi Soya’s stock? Might covid-crunched diets have something to do with it? This maker of soya-based “nutri nuggets" was acquired last year by a consortium led by Patanjali Ayurveda last year after it went bust. It’s back in the black. It reported a profit of just over ₹12 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 on revenues of ₹3,040 crore, a slight dip over the previous quarter’s sales. Our stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) believes it’s a matter of too much money chasing very few shares available for trading. Under 1% of its equity is “free float" with the bulk closely held by its new owners.

The case appears to have prompted Sebi to propose a change in rules. Instead of 18 months given after a listed company’s bankruptcy resolution for it to ensure at least a tenth of its shares are openly traded, it wants only six months allowed (the time granted to reach the minimum free-float level of 25% is three years). “In one recent case, it was observed that post insolvency resolution process," said Sebi’s consultation paper on this, “the public shareholding decreased to 0.97 per cent, and showed 8,764 per cent increase in share price." Yes, 8,764%. That was the gain made by Ruchi Soya’s stock in less than a hundred market sessions after it relisted in January.

That it’s back in business is clear. But might its sales prospects also have soared? With food inflation mainly caused by runaway prices of protein-rich parts of people's diets—pulses were up 16%, year-on-year, in July, while meat and fish rose 19%—anecdotal reports have appeared of soya nuggets being used by the poor as a cheaper nutritional substitute. If this forms a wider trend, it could go Ruchi Soya’s way. Or at least be seen as a reason to be bullish on it.





