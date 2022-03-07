Exit polls of elections held in five states show voters leaning in different directions, although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would probably be pleased that its political dominance seems to face no major challenge. While these post-ballot surveys show it losing some ground in a few states, they project a diminished but still comfortable majority for it in Uttar Pradesh, where retention of power would augur well for its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In terms of an upswing in fortunes, the big exit-poll gainer is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which could win Punjab. If this prediction turns out accurate and the Congress is unseated in Chandigarh, then it would mark AAP’s expansion beyond Delhi and bolster its claim to being more than a one-state wonder. The actual results will be out only on Thursday. Breaths will need to be held till then on the outcomes in Uttarakhand and Goa, both of which seem somewhat evenly poised between the Congress and incumbent BJP, as exit polls suggest. In Manipur, the BJP seems to have a slight advantage. Overall, from a national perspective, the odds of a shift in power at the Centre two years hence appear just about as low as before.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.