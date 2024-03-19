Putin's mega win comes as no surprise
Summary
- Vladimir Putin has been re-elected Russia’s president with a record mandate—about 87% of the vote, the highest in Russia’s post-Soviet history—in an election that paves the way for his fifth term in office. His geopolitical gamble against Nato may yet work, it seems.
Vladimir Putin has been re-elected Russia’s president with a record mandate in an election that paves the way for his fifth term in office. If he completes this new six-year term, he would have been in office for almost three decades, which would take him past Josef Stalin as the country’s longest-serving leader in more than two centuries.