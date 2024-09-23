Mint Quick Edit | The Quad’s agenda and India’s preference
Summary
- The four-nation grouping focused on a free and open Indo-Pacific has new initiatives aimed at the region’s welfare. Is this a sign of its increasingly civilian orientation? Or does a closer look at the Quad agenda offer clues on China containment?
At one time, it seemed as if the Quad grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the US, while focused on the cause of a free and open Indo-Pacific, was chiefly about containing China militarily, given Beijing’s thinly veiled ambition of establishing its influence over the region and possibly unsettling the US-led world order.