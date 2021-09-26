OPEN APP
Quad’s relevance

 26 Sep 2021

On vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has an opportunity for goodwill creation and the Quad initiative offers a vehicle. The world is starved of jabs and a country that responds well is one that stands to gain globally

After the surprise announcement this month of a tripartite security pact formed by the US, UK, and Australia, or Aukus, the spotlight fell on the Quad’s first in-person summit-like meeting last week amid questions over its domains of relevance. The meeting yielded a joint statement, signalling a clear advance on the India-US-Australia-Japan grouping’s informal bond, which covered an array of issues on its agenda, including a “free and open" Indo-Pacific, coordination on economic, diplomatic and human-rights policies, and action on climate change. On the pandemic, the Quad Vaccine Partnership is to finance a capacity ramp-up at Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd.

Though America has clearly assigned the geostrategic focus of its China-containment game to Aukus, after Australia was pushed by Beijing to seek cover, the Quad is still very much in play as a group. This is good news for India, even if American security arrangements in the East don’t envision too big a role for it. On vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has an opportunity for goodwill creation and the Quad initiative offers a vehicle. The world is starved of jabs and a country that responds well is one that stands to gain globally.

