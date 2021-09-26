Quad’s relevance

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has an opportunity for goodwill creation and the Quad initiative offers a vehicle. The world is starved of jabs and a country that responds well is one that stands to gain globally
After the surprise announcement this month of a tripartite security pact formed by the US, UK, and Australia, or Aukus, the spotlight fell on the Quad’s first in-person summit-like meeting last week amid questions over its domains of relevance. The meeting yielded a joint statement, signalling a clear advance on the India-US-Australia-Japan grouping’s informal bond, which covered an array of issues on its agenda, including a “free and open" Indo-Pacific, coordination on economic, diplomatic and human-rights policies, and action on climate change. On the pandemic, the Quad Vaccine Partnership is to finance a capacity ramp-up at Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd.
Though America has clearly assigned the geostrategic focus of its China-containment game to Aukus, after Australia was pushed by Beijing to seek cover, the Quad is still very much in play as a group. This is good news for India, even if American security arrangements in the East don’t envision too big a role for it. On vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has an opportunity for goodwill creation and the Quad initiative offers a vehicle. The world is starved of jabs and a country that responds well is one that stands to gain globally.
