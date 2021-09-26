Quad’s relevance

Though America has clearly assigned the geostrategic focus of its China-containment game to Aukus, after Australia was pushed by Beijing to seek cover, the Quad is still very much in play as a group. This is good news for India, even if American security arrangements in the East don’t envision too big a role for it. On vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has an opportunity for goodwill creation and the Quad initiative offers a vehicle. The world is starved of jabs and a country that responds well is one that stands to gain globally.

