Quality of mercy

Overall, the court order is pragmatic. Banks simply can’t afford to have repayments kept in abeyance for too long. It’s their business to earn off loans, and they must be allowed to resume before they run short of money, which would create a crisis for our entire economy. As for interest, it’s part of every loan deal, and debtors would surely have known it can’t be escaped before they availed of a payment deferral. Yet, needing to pay interest on the deferred interest may have been a shock to the indebted, given how ungenerous this would make the moratorium. It should not have taken a judicial order for relief to be offered on this.

