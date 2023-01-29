Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Question of unity
Back

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that started from India’s southern tip of Kanyakumari reached Srinagar in Kashmir on Sunday after covering about 4,000km across 12 states and two Union territories in some 145 days. The final stretch was amid a thick security cordon and culminated in a hoisting of the Indian tricolour. The unite-India walk has drawn attention back to the Congress leader, who said his feat on feet was about national unity to counter growing strife and not electoral politics. Yet, it was clearly about rallying opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which he claimed could be ousted from power by the joint effort of other parties. For the yatra’s grand finale on Monday, only 12 of the 21 parties invited are reportedly expected to join. While Gandhi has had a buzz around him, whether he can be the prime ministerial candidate of a united opposition aiming to unseat Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is unclear. Leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and K. Chandrashekar Rao are also seen to be vying for that role. The extent to which the yatra has impacted Indian political dynamics will not be known until we see ballot outcomes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout