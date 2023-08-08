comScore
Race to the Moon
Might India’s lunar landing, expected on or around 23 August as the first ever to be done near the Moon’s south pole, be upstaged by a Russian Luna-25 lander reported to be in countdown mode for a Friday launch? Our Chandrayaan-3 mission saw a successful liftoff on 14 July. Having leapt from Earth’s orbit to the Moon’s more than four weeks later, its Vikram lander is scheduled to touch down in a challenging spot picked for its rich potential of secrets that scientists could uncover. Now Russia’s space agency Roscosmos is aiming for roughly the same polar zone a lot faster, sparking talk of a lunar race. For all the adrenaline it may draw, we should shrug off that description. Speed is not a gauge of space proficiency. The Indian agency’s focus has been on safety and journey optimization. An orbit hop at a well-chosen juncture, for example, maximizes the use of natural gravity, conserves energy and is thus well worth the time taken. The point is to advance the frontiers of knowledge, not engage in a contest of who gets there first. So let’s restrict our comparisons to what serves humankind better. Efficient use of resources surely counts too.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:34 PM IST
