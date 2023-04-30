Radio frisson

India’s ruling establishment was on overdrive promoting the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, with special preparations having been made not just across the country but his address reportedly having had an audience even at the United Nation’s headquarters. The opposition isn’t impressed and has asked why it has not taken up key issues affecting people, such as inflation, corruption in Karnataka and China’s alleged land grab, among others. The political duel aside, the programme has proved a novel way for Modi to engage people. A recent study by IIM (Rohtak) indicated high levels of popular engagement.
While the opposition has questioned the survey’s validity, the vast reach of Indian radio airwaves would suggest the idea of regular broadcasts has been a significant success. Through it, Modi has often held forth on social issues and highlighted the exemplary work of ordinary Indians. The tone adopted has been non-political, overtly, but broadly avuncular, which seems to have resonated well with people. As Lok Sabha elections approach next year, perhaps we’ll hear more about the matters that the opposition wants Modi to discuss.
