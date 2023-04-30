Radio frisson

India’s ruling establishment was on overdrive promoting the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, with special preparations having been made not just across the country but his address reportedly having had an audience even at the United Nation’s headquarters. The opposition isn’t impressed and has asked why it has not taken up key issues affecting people, such as inflation, corruption in Karnataka and China’s alleged land grab, among others. The political duel aside, the programme has proved a novel way for Modi to engage people. A recent study by IIM (Rohtak) indicated high levels of popular engagement.

