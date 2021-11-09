India’s defence deal to acquire Rafale fighters for its Air Force, initiated by a Congress-led government but clinched by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party administration, seems to have left an equal-opportunity blowback in its wake. The latest allegations of kickbacks, with a report on a French media portal claiming Rafale paid hefty sums to a deal-broker between 2007 and 2012, has given the BJP ammunition to charge the Congress party, which was in power back then, with corruption. Till recently, it was the Congress trying to push the BJP into the dock over allegedly overpriced aircraft being acquired with public money in alleged lieu of financial favours sneaked back into private coffers.