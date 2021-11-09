Rafale’s blowback

The latest allegations of kickbacks, with a report on a French media portal claiming Rafale paid hefty sums to a deal-broker between 2007 and 2012, has given the BJP ammunition to charge the Congress party, which was in power back then, with corruption

India’s defence deal to acquire Rafale fighters for its Air Force, initiated by a Congress-led government but clinched by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party administration, seems to have left an equal-opportunity blowback in its wake. The latest allegations of kickbacks, with a report on a French media portal claiming Rafale paid hefty sums to a deal-broker between 2007 and 2012, has given the BJP ammunition to charge the Congress party, which was in power back then, with corruption. Till recently, it was the Congress trying to push the BJP into the dock over allegedly overpriced aircraft being acquired with public money in alleged lieu of financial favours sneaked back into private coffers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As would be expected, it has set off a verbal brawl between the country's two main political parties with enough heat and noise to match the fighter jet's own propulsion. In 2018, our Supreme Court rejected calls for a judiciary-monitored probe of the deal, saying there was no cause to suspect wrongdoing. It later dismissed review petitions. Yet, as few details of it emerged in public, given defence secrecy norms, suspicions still hovered over the purchase. Might a full investigation now be in order?

