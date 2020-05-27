Opinion | Raging flights

Thankfully, the rabi harvest is over and most monsoon-fed crops are yet to be sowed. But we can’t hope to escape unharmed. Cotton, summer pulses and vegetables have already suffered in some regions. Farmers and authorities are using innovative ways to keep the pests at bay. Music is being blared from loudspeakers atop vehicles, for example, even as drones track their movement and pesticides are sprayed on crops. Since plenty of fields are bare, though, these ravenous locusts have been storming urban areas with abundant green cover. This poses another menace. Locust attacks are not new, say experts, but had it not been for climate change, their frequency would’ve been less.