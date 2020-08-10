Raiding nest eggs

If the withdrawal of money from funds that invest in shares on people’s behalf is a surprise, it’s because stock prices have been buoyant in recent months. This is due to both the reported surge in retail participation as well as investments by foreign portfolio investors. With central banks in rich countries pumping large amounts of liquidity to tide over the covid crisis, it’s likely that a portion of this money would have found its way to emerging markets, such as India, in search of returns. As seen in the past, foreign inflows are enough to push stocks up and attract locals to the resultant rally. But a large number of households in India are probably short of cash right now, what with all the job losses and salary cuts. As with provident funds, so too with MFs. Most people seem to be raiding their nest eggs.