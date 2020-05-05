In the midst of a national crisis, a controversy seems to have erupted over who would pay for migrant workers being taken home by special Shramik trains run by the Indian Railways. It’s no secret that such workers, stranded in big cities, have suffered the brunt of the nationwide lockdown. Many of them were reported to have said that they feared starvation, unless they could reach their places of origin and the security of their family support systems. Sadly, confusion has prevailed over whether they were to travel free, or not. On Monday, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Railways had subsidized 85% of their fares, and the rest would be borne by state governments.