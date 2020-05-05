In the midst of a national crisis, a controversy seems to have erupted over who would pay for migrant workers being taken home by special Shramik trains run by the Indian Railways. It’s no secret that such workers, stranded in big cities, have suffered the brunt of the nationwide lockdown. Many of them were reported to have said that they feared starvation, unless they could reach their places of origin and the security of their family support systems. Sadly, confusion has prevailed over whether they were to travel free, or not. On Monday, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Railways had subsidized 85% of their fares, and the rest would be borne by state governments.
That did not quell the controversy. Critics claimed that 85% of sleeper-class fares were always subsidized anyway, while the Railways said that “sending states" should cough up the money and it was up to them whether to ask migrants for ticket money. The lack of clarity points to weak coordination between the Centre and states on a matter that affects millions. In times of crisis, we should not add to the anxiety of India’s most vulnerable. What’s free should be spelt out as so.