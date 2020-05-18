Opinion | Random threat

Locking down India was perhaps the easier part of our covid containment strategy. It’s the lifting of curbs to let factories operate that will prove difficult. This was evident in Monday’s closure of an assembly unit in Greater Noida run by smartphone maker Oppo. It had resumed production on 9 May, but shut down after six of its employees tested positive. We shouldn’t be surprised. Despite a lockdown billed as the world’s strictest, our infection curve refuses to flatten. As cases expand, the odds of a factory revealing a positive worker or two will rise. Blame it on the ability of coronavirus to spread undetected. For all our safety protocols, as it turns out, much of India’s productive capacity could remain constrained.