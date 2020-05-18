Opinion | Random threat

Locking down India was perhaps the easier part of our covid containment strategy. It’s the lifting of curbs to let factories operate that will prove difficult. This was evident in Monday’s closure of an assembly unit in Greater Noida run by smartphone maker Oppo. It had resumed production on 9 May, but shut down after six of its employees tested positive. We shouldn’t be surprised. Despite a lockdown billed as the world’s strictest, our infection curve refuses to flatten. As cases expand, the odds of a factory revealing a positive worker or two will rise. Blame it on the ability of coronavirus to spread undetected. For all our safety protocols, as it turns out, much of India’s productive capacity could remain constrained.

Locking down India was perhaps the easier part of our covid containment strategy. It’s the lifting of curbs to let factories operate that will prove difficult. This was evident in Monday’s closure of an assembly unit in Greater Noida run by smartphone maker Oppo. It had resumed production on 9 May, but shut down after six of its employees tested positive. We shouldn’t be surprised. Despite a lockdown billed as the world’s strictest, our infection curve refuses to flatten. As cases expand, the odds of a factory revealing a positive worker or two will rise. Blame it on the ability of coronavirus to spread undetected. For all our safety protocols, as it turns out, much of India’s productive capacity could remain constrained.

Yet, we can’t keep the economy locked down endlessly, given the costs. Distress will worsen if commercial work doesn’t resume. And if plants operate only in fits and starts, it could even prove inflationary. A return to normalcy seems unlikely now, and an economic contraction looks almost certain this year. But, still, we must try to minimize the economy’s dependence on such random factors as how well workers are able to dodge the virus.

Yet, we can’t keep the economy locked down endlessly, given the costs. Distress will worsen if commercial work doesn’t resume. And if plants operate only in fits and starts, it could even prove inflationary. A return to normalcy seems unlikely now, and an economic contraction looks almost certain this year. But, still, we must try to minimize the economy’s dependence on such random factors as how well workers are able to dodge the virus. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in