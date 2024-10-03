Mint Quick Edit | Which way will RBI’s half-new MPC panel lean?
Summary
- The government has named Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar as the three new external members of the RBI's monetary policy committee. As RBI will soon have to decide if and when to switch focus from price stability to economic growth, their disposition is a matter of high interest.
The government has named Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar as the three new external members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) to replace Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Varma, whose terms are expiring.