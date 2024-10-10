Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | RBI has served NBFCs a timely warning
Summary
- On Wednesday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das asked non-banking financial companies to mend their ways. Rightly so. Too many seem too reckless. While NBFCs go about filling market gaps, they must stay within regulatory bounds and deploy sustainable and non-exploitative business practices.
India’s victory over its financial system’s bad loan problem took much pain and hard work. It would therefore be a shame if the recklessness of some unruly players were to undo those gains.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more