RBI’s fresh salve

Setting the stage for a post-covid-19 economic revival requires both monetary and fiscal policy action. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has plugged gaps left by its last announcements. Now it’s time for the government to act.

On Friday, RBI delivered a second liquidity package in less than a month to help money reach vulnerable smaller businesses and help the financial sector stay stable amid the economic disruption caused by the covid-19 outbreak. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled a slew of measures, including a ₹50,000 crore dose of extra funding to be done by banks and a quarter-percentage-point cut in its reverse repo rate, which is now down to 3.75%.

This rate represents the overnight interest that RBI offers banks if they park their funds with it. These deposits with RBI have surged, of late, a reflection of low credit offtake across India, and RBI has sought to disincentivise lenders from doing this “lazy banking", as critics once called it. The central bank would rather have them lend that money to those in need of it. Whether banks will drop their risk aversion and make loans, however, is far from clear in these times of high uncertainty.

The ₹50,000-crore liquidity window may act as more of a salve. It uses the same device as RBI’s previous package—namely, letting banks draw RBI money to buy bonds issued by various organisations—but the latest exercise is specifically aimed at funnelling cash into non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFI), which had found themselves cut off earlier. These entities lend money to various small businesses and sectors of the economy that are underserved by the regular banking system. The funds that banks avail of under the new window would necessarily have to be invested in paper issued by NBFCs and MFIs, half of it in small ones. Hopefully, this should help ease a cash crunch being experienced far and wide.

Other measures include a relaxation of bad-loan classification norms and a clamp on dividends that banks may pay shareholders for profits made in the last fiscal. The first of these offers lenders an accounting reprieve, while the latter will help them stuff their capital cushions in anticipation of a sudden spike in bad loans later on this year.

RBI also announced a special refinance facility worth ₹50,000 crore for National Housing Bank (NHB), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This money too should indirectly help ease credit flows to small and medium businesses. While India has seen much action on the monetary stimulus front, the country still awaits a fiscal plan from the government. An agenda for economic revival requires joint monetary and fiscal policy moves. All eyes are now on New Delhi.